Sanwo-Olu unveils navigation app to ease Lagosians mobility

In a bid to ease city navigation, the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has launched MyLagosApp, a mobile application designed to provide residents and visitors with real-time traffic updates and transportation services.

The application, which serves as a link between the government and residents, offers a digital solution that provides seamless access to essential city services, including personalized navigation, emergency services, utility payment services, business listings, and tourism information.

According to Sanwo-Olu, the innovation aimed to enrich the urban experience was developed through the efforts of his administration in collaboration with MTN Nigeria, and other key stakeholders.

Speaking during the launch at MTN Plaza, Falomo, Ikoyi, the governor who was represented by his deputy, Kadri Hamzat, stated that MyLagosApp was developed to meet the needs of Lagosians by providing connectivity, efficiency, and accessibility.

He commended the collaborative efforts of MTN and all MDAs that participated in the creation of the application adding that the partnership exemplified the power of synergy between public and private sectors in driving meaningful progress.

Sanwo-Olu also emphasized that the success of the application depends on Lagosians, urging them to embrace, interact with, and engage its features, as it will serve as an effective medium for citizens to connect with the government.

Also present at the event, the Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, explained that the application has been designed to support the state’s multimodal transportation plan by showing users various modes of transportation and how to navigate them.

Osiyemi highlighted that the application will provide real-time data on commuters and traffic conditions, enabling predictive modeling for road infrastructure and offering sufficient information to help Lagosians reach their destinations via different transport modes in the shortest time possible.

In affirmation, the Commissioner stated that the application will provide feedback to the Ministry, facilitating the effective implementation of the Lagos State Transport Policy and the subsequent development of relevant road infrastructure.