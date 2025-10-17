Sanwo-Olu unveils €360M water transportation project, targets 5% daily mobility

In a bid to ease traffic and improve daily transportation, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has launched the €360 million Omi-Eko Project, a major water transport initiative aimed at moving more commuters by ferry and saving up to two hours of travel time on busy routes.

This transformative effort seeks to establish an organized, efficient, and affordable ferry system that enhances connectivity, eases road traffic, and improves the daily lives of residents across the state.

Implemented by the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA), the project is backed by European partners, including a €130 million loan from the French Development Agency (AFD), a €170 million loan from the European Investment Bank (EIB), and a €60 million grant from the European Union (EU).

According to the government, the Omi-Eko Project will introduce 15 structured ferry routes, spanning 140 kilometers and connecting 25 upgraded and expanded ferry terminals across the city.

As part of the initiative, 75 state-of-the-art electric ferries, each capable of carrying up to 440 passengers, will be procured.

The vessels, it added, will significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions and drastically lower both air and water pollution.

Speaking at the official launch of the project, held at the Five Cowries Terminal, Falomo, Ikoyi on Friday, Sanwo-Olu described Omi-Eko as a future-oriented blueprint for sustainable mobility in Lagos.

He said the project integrates technology, environmental responsibility, and smart design to create waterways that are not merely used, but optimized for efficiency and accessibility.

According to him, while other cities around the world are still crafting strategies to tackle the twin challenges of rapid urbanization and climate change, Lagos is not waiting to catch up, “it is setting the pace.”

“Through Omi-Eko, Nigeria, with the support of France and the EU, is leading the way in putting innovative and sustainable mobility at the service of people’s needs, at the heart of Lagos, Africa’s largest city.

“Our goal is simple yet profound: to make movement seamless, the air cleaner, and transform waterways from barriers into corridors of opportunity,” Sanwo-Olu added.

He further stated that as implementation progresses, Lagos residents will begin to see extensive construction and rehabilitation works across the city, laying the foundation for a cleaner, safer, and more efficient transport system.

The Governor emphasized that the Omi-Eko Project will not only reshape Lagos but also position the city as a model for sustainable water transport in West Africa and beyond.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Transportation, OluwaSeun Osiyemi, said the initiative aligns with the broader Lagos Transport Policy, which champions sustainability, inclusivity, and innovation, ensuring transport solutions meet the needs of the people while protecting the environment.

He noted that the Omi-Eko Project is about more than ferry operations. It is a strategy focused on empowering communities, creating jobs, easing congestion, and reducing the city’s carbon footprint.

Osiyemi described the project as the embodiment of a “green Lagos”, one that balances progress with preservation and reflects the state’s growing reputation as a global hub for innovation.

The Commissioner stressed that the launch of Omi-Eko goes beyond ceremony, representing genuine substance and long-term vision. It is focused on connecting communities through efficient, clean, and affordable transport options, thereby expanding mobility choices for all Lagosians.

“It is about transforming our waterways into economic lifelines that carry not just passengers, but progress.”

“As we move forward, I urge every stakeholder, from the private sector to community leaders and citizens, to take ownership of this project. The success of the Omi-Eko Project relies on our collective responsibility to sustain, protect, and ensure that it delivers lasting value,” Osiyemi said.