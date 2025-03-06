Sanwo-Olu commissions Demurin, two other roads in Agboyi-Ketu

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has commissioned Demurin and two other roads in Agboyi-Ketu Local Council Development Area (LCDA) to enhanced road connectivity, improved traffic flow, reduced travel time, and eliminated perennial flooding issues.

Sanwo-Olu said that the rehabilitation of Demurin Road, Agidi Road, and Church Street, which marks his administration’s delivery of life-changing infrastructure, has revitalized socio-economic activities for thousands of residents and business owners.

He mentioned that the Demurin-Agidi Road does not only connect the Ketu area to other parts of the Local Government, but also serves as a vital by-pass for traffic heading to the Mile 12 International Commodity Market, and the Owode Onirin Auto Parts Market on Ikorodu Road.

Speaking during the commissioning on Thursday, the Governor lamented that commuters traveling from the 3rd Axial Road to Ikorodu Road face significant challenges due to traffic bottlenecks.

These bottlenecks, he stated, are particularly pronounced at the Ojota Interchange and Ketu Bus Terminus, which are further worsened by heavy traffic from articulated vehicles serving Mile 12 International Market.

According to Sanwo-Olu, “Recognizing the crucial role of efficient transport management in a seamless economy, we have implemented a comprehensive transportation master plan that integrates road, rail, and water transportation”

“As an administration, we remain committed to delivering strategic link roads in line with the State Transport Master Plan and our THEMES+ Agenda. Our vision is to continue providing sustainable road and bridge infrastructure across the state”

“The positive feedback from our community has validated our efforts and motivated us to continue transforming the Demurin-Agidi axis. We will continue to deliver sustainable, life-changing projects that positively impact our people”

“I urge everyone to take full ownership of by ensuring its proper use and safeguarding it against acts of vandalism, indiscriminate dumping of refuse, and misuse,” he noted.