Sanwo-Olu unveils 40-foot Eyo statue to boost Lagos tourism

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has commissioned a 40-foot Eyo statue, describing the edifice as a drive to educate visitors and boost tourism across the state.

He stated that the 40-foot-high Eyo monument will serve both educational and tourism purposes, contributing to the economic and cultural development of the State.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony at the John Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History on Friday, Sanwo-Olu said the monument represents the essence of Lagos culture and identity, adding that a major boost to the state’s cultural tourism drive.

Sanwo-Olu noted that its location within the John Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History, Onikan, makes it a fitting landmark for preserving and showcasing Yoruba art, history, and tradition.

While noting that Eyo, as a cultural symbol, tells the story of Lagos to the world, the newly commissioned monument will serve as a unique attraction where visitors can learn, take photographs, and share the history of the state.

He disclosed that the installation of the Eyo monument reinforces Lagos’ commitment to protecting its cultural assets while positioning the State as a global destination for arts and heritage tourism.

Sanwo-Olu commended the curator of the monument, Dotun Popoola, for his craftsmanship and intellectual depth, describing the work as a reflection of Nigerian creativity and excellence, noting that the project demonstrates how indigenous talent can be harnessed to interpret and preserve history through art.

He said the John Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History offers a complete cultural experience, with facilities including exhibition spaces, an amphitheatre, a village square, a gift shop, and other creative activations designed to immerse visitors in Yoruba culture.

Sanwo-Olu, while acknowledging the support of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, stakeholders and traditional institutions, particularly the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, said the collaboration between government, cultural institutions and traditional authorities is essential for sustaining Lagos’ rich cultural legacy.

Speaking earlier, the Chief Executive Officer of the John Randle Centre for Yorùbá Culture and History, Qudus Onikeku, described the Eyo monument as a major cultural achievement for Lagos.

He said the structure was intentionally designed to allow visitors to explore its interior, where the story of Lagos, its communities and its history will be showcased through exhibitions and installations.

Onikeku noted that the monument, created by curator and renowned Nigerian artist, Dotun Popoola, stands on a six-foot base and rises to almost 40 feet, making it the tallest of its kind in Lagos State.

He disclosed that plans are underway to produce a documentary film chronicling the story of the monument, the Eyo tradition and the broader cultural heritage of Lagos, adding that the project will deepen public engagement with the state’s history.

Also speaking, the curator, Dotun Popoola, said the Eyo monument was conceived as a storytelling structure that reflects the diverse areas and historical journey of Lagos.

He explained that visitors will be able to climb into the monument to explore curated spaces and visual narratives that interpret the state’s cultural evolution.