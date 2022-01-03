Sanwo-Olu unveils 2022 roadmap, prioritises projects completion

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has assured Lagosians that 2022 would be exploited for consolidation, as his administration would complete some of the landmark projects that the state had embarked on to ensure every residents enjoy dividends of democracy and contained his agenda.

Specifically, Sanwo-Olu said that his administration would complete the Imota Rice Mill, 37km Red and 27.5km Blue Line Rail projects, 18.75km Eleko to T-Junction in Epe, section of the Lagos-Badagry Expressway and other ongoing iconic projects across the state.

He said that his administration was committed to complete ongoing projects, ensure the rule of law, transform the state into a 21st century economy and significantly advance his government’s journey towards the Greater Lagos of the collective desire of the people.

Speaking yesterday at the 2022 Lagos State New Year Thanksgiving Service themed ‘Songs of Thanksgiving’ held on Sunday at the Lagos House Sports Ground, Alausa, Ikeja, Sanwo-Olu said that 2022 would witness remarkable development on various fronts: Infrastructure, Technology, Health and Education, Security, and many more; all of which would translate to significant improvement in the quality of life of all Lagosians.

The governor said that the annual special thanksgiving underscored the importance to praise God for grace despite the COVID-19 pandemic, economic meltdown, among others and committing the plans of the State into God’s hands.

According to him, this New Year 2022 is a special year for us as an administration, because it will be the final full year of the four-year mandate you gave us in 2019. By the special Grace of God, the vision of having the largest Rice Mill in sub-Saharan Africa and one of the largest in the world will become a reality this year.

“Also, this year 2022 will witness a milestone achievement in the rail transportation system in our State, as we expect the 37km Red and 27.5km Blue Line Rail projects to commence commercial operations between the last quarter of this year and first quarter of 2023.

“Equally, construction work on the 38km 4th Mainland Bridge — which will be the longest in Africa — and the Opebi-Mende link bridge will commence this year. 2022 will also witness, by the special Grace of God, the completion of the ongoing reconstruction work on the 18.75km Eleko to T-Junction in Epe, the 10km Lekki Regional Road, and the section of the Lagos-Badagry Expressway that the Lagos State Government is constructing with the permission of the Federal Government. These are just a handful of the projects that will be completed or advanced this year,” he said.

The Thanksgiving Service which featured hymns, praise and worship, Bible readings and prayers was also attended by All Progressives Congress (APC), National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila; Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat; Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Mudashiru Obasa;

Others are First Lady, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu; Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola and his wife, Abimbola; Senators Adeola Solomon and Tokunbo Abiru; former Lagos State Deputy Governor, Prince Abiodun Ogunleye, Senator Kofoworola Bucknor-Akerele, Otunba Femi Pedro and Princess Sarah Sosan, members of the State Executive Council, former and serving government officials, traditional rulers and religious leaders among others

