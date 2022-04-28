Sanwo-Olu turns down Amaechi’s appeal on Lagos APC support

Efforts by a frontline presidential aspirant and Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, to get members of the Lagos chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) to his side ahead of the party’s primary have suffered a major setback after the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, turned down his request and disclosed that all delegates from the state would be voting for his opponent, Bola Tinubu.

Sanwo-Olu said that though Amaechi has the experience and credibility to rule the country, the state has endorsed Tinubu due to his contribution to the Lagos development over the years.

He told the aspirant their stance on Thursday during a courtesy visit at the Lagos House in Marina, explaining that the state’s decision would not change going forward.

Sanwo-Olu said it was important for the party to make good choices in the next election. “I’m a direct beneficiary of our leader, Asiwaju. For those of us in Lagos, he is our rallying point, we will continue to do the best for the country.

He said: “I have sheer regard and respect for our leader Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; I have been a direct beneficiary of his leadership. I have been part of his cabinet and continue to toe that line of leadership Asiwaju stands for. But because we are not God, God himself will help the course of this country.

“You are eminently qualified, you are very experienced in this journey. But for a whole lot of us in Lagos, Asiwaju continues to be our rallying point. I certainly know what your pedigree is and what you have done. It will be unfair if I don’t say that. I wish you all the very best”, Sanwo-Olu added.

Earlier, Amaechi had urged the governor and party members in to support his presidential aspiration by voting for him in the party’s primary slated for May.

The minister, who stressed the need for APC to present a sellable candidate in the 2023 presidential elections, said he represents the ideal candidate first as the youngest with much energy and a public service record that towered him above other contenders.

During the occasion, he said that his decision was a difficult one he had to take to contest the 2023 presidential election knowing fully that the party’s national leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is in the race.

“It is a difficult thing to contest with our leader, he is our leader and l know it is really a difficult decision that you have to take. He is eminently qualified to contest but I’m more qualified than him.

“I’m the bridge between the old and the young. I understand the language of young people. And if we consider the reality of our current security situation, I’m the only one with experience in handling difficult security situations having served as a governor at a time when kidnapping and violent crime were high in Rivers.

Earlier, Chief Amaechi met with the Lagos State party executive council members at Ikeja, Lagos, and that there was a temptation for the Lagos delegates to want to vote for APC National Leader Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, whom he acknowledged as eminently qualified to contest.

He said that beyond the sentiment of being a former governor and party leader, “l know I’m a better-qualified candidate and a Nigeria candidate”, he added.

