Sanwo-Olu to present 2021 budget before state assembly

Barring any last minute changes, the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, would today present the 2021 appropriation Bill before lawmakers at the state’s House of Assembly.

As learnt, the event which had been scheduled for 10 am would allow the governor present the Y2021 budget estimates to the lawmakers which had been delayed by protest against police brutality that snowballed into violence, arson and destruction of property across the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, said that the budget session was expected to focus on advancing the T.H.E.M.E.S. agenda of the Sanwo-Olu-led administration.

Through a statement released to newsmen, Omotoso said that all areas are expected to be covered in the budget and that the government would prioritize welfare of all residents irrespective of tribe, religious and political affiliation.

He, however, enjoined members of the public to watch the presentation, which he said, would be aired live on Lagos State Television, Radio Lagos, and Eko FM.