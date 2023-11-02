Sanwo-Olu to commission Yaba bridge, targets traffic reduction

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, will on Thursday commission the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Red Line Overpass Bridge at Yaba. The bridge is bound to improve traffic flow within the Yaba-Ojuelegba Axis into other parts of the state.

This was disclosed in a statement released by the Head, Corporate Communication, Kolawole Ojelabi, and made available to newsmen yesterday.

The Managing Director, Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), Abimbola Akinajo, stated that the overpass bridge would eliminate incessant accidents at level crossings as well as facilitate unhindered movement for the Red line trains which frequency will be very high.

“We have completed the four bridges that we designed for the Red Line. The Yaba Overpass Bridge is one. The others are at Ikeja, Mushin and Oyingbo. The Federal Ministry of Transport has given assurance to start the four they are expected to construct very soon,” she explained.

With the project, the T-shaped bridge takes traffic from Murtala Muhammed Way into Ojuelegba Road and vice versa over the rail tracks.

Traffic into Ojuelegba road from Murtala Muhammed had been through a rail level crossing and this often led to huge delays for train operations apart from the high potential for accidents with vehicles and pedestrians.

The Yaba Overpass Bridge is one of the four new bridges built by the Sanwo-Olu’s administration on the Red Line rail alignment to eliminate vehicular/pedestrian and train traffic interaction.

The bridge will facilitate smooth movement for the Red Line which the Governor had promised Lagosians would commence operations soon.

