Sanwo-Olu to commission 1.4km Agege Pen-Cinema next Saturday

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has announced that barring any exigency, the long-awaited 1.4 Kilometres Agege Pen-Cinema Bridge will be commission and fully open to vehicular movement next Saturday.

Sanwo-Olu added that the bridge was designed to have streetlight facilities and pedestrian walkways as well as ease gridlock within the state.

The governor announced the commissioning date while addressing participants at the ongoing Lagos Economic Summit tagged Ehingbeti 2021: The Lagos of our dream, which was also attended virtually by President Muhammadu Buhari, World Trade Organisation (WTO) chairman, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, President, African Development Bank (ADB) Adewunmi Adesina, and many others.

Sanwo-Olu said that the project was part of the key projects the state intended to boost transportation infrastructure and ease movement of the over 20 million residents in the state.

The governor’s assurance came hours after the contractor, Hitech Construction Nigeria Limited, switched on the light at the bridge.

It would be recalled that the project was flagged off three years and five months ago by the immediate past governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, with the aim to commission the project after one year.

However, the commissioning date was adjusted after Coronavirus pandemic hit the state and other factors like change in government due to the governor’s inability to secure a second-term ambition.