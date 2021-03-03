Sanwo-Olu threatens to expose forces behind Apapa gridlock

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has given a stern warning to individuals and maritime operators that may want to reverse the progress being recorded along the Apapa corridor. He said the state government will resist any attempt from any quarters to bring back traffic gridlock.

The governor said the electronic Call-Up System launched, last Saturday, in the Apapa seaports was designed to permanently address movement of trailers in and out of the ports, and bring about traffic improvement along the corridor.

Sanwo-Olu shared details of how his administration solved the problem in partnership with the Nigerian Port Authority (NPA) and other stakeholders in maritime sector. He spoke on Wednesday when he formally handed over newly improved three traffic-prone junctions along the Lekki-Epe Expressway.

The governor described the progress recorded in Apapa as a “hard-won”, disclosing that it took the State Government more than a year to gather all stakeholders on discussion table to agree on far-reaching approach to permanently address the problem.

He said: “What we are seeing is the beginning of the lasting solution we have brought to Apapa. Our appeal is that, we are not out of the problem completely yet. Our citizens can now see that a journey that took them three hours can, indeed, take between 15 and 20 minutes to commute. Everyone can now see that when we work together, indeed we can solve our problems internally.

“We have taken some troublesome people that are benefiting from the gridlock out of the way. Whatever they were earning illegally has been taken away from them. We know they will want to make an attempt to fight back. We will not stop at anything to ensure that anybody that tries to retract the progress or wants to take us back to gridlock in Apapa will be fought against. We will bring out their names and shame them.”