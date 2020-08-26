Sanwo-Olu tasks teachers on self-improvement, tech adaptability

In a bid to improve learning outcome and students’ experience, the First Lady of Lagos State, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, has tasked teachers across the state, particularly post-primary school teachers on self-improvement and adaptability to technology-aided teaching in meeting acceptable 21st century standards.

She explained that the call had become imperative after the disruption in academic calendar occasioned by outbreak of coronavirus which forced governments and education sector to adopt virtual teaching and learning in bridging the gap.

As stated, the need to improve learning outcomes for students during uncertain times accompanying the deadly respiratory disease necessitated the advice for teachers to invest in themselves and be proactive technology-wise.

Speaking during the Lagos State Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) webinar tagged ‘’Performance Series 3.2’’, Sanwo-Olu lauded the commission for taking a step ahead in the new normal through conscious improvement of teaching style using technology.

She enjoined teachers to be proactive, prepared, and take advantage of available opportunities for training, learning, unlearning, and relearning in meeting up with 21st century and new normal demand.

‘’With this challenge, you must think it through on how best to go, be proactive, be prepared in improving learning, and get the best out of yourselves’’.

‘’Students learn so fast and as teachers, you must up your game and always be a step ahead in teaching and learning, thereby creating the desired enabling environment to thrive,’’ she said.

On her part, TESCOM Chairman, Elizabeth Ariyo, said that the webinar was organised for students and teachers across the state to tap from wealth of knowledge of notable personalities for proper guidance.

‘’We want our teachers to interact with notable personalities outside the teaching profession to be able to learn, unlearn and relearn while leveraging and improving on the new normal to actualize the dream of Mr. Governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo – Olu in taking education to greater heights in Lagos State,’’ she said.

Ariyo applauded the first lady for her recent donation of radio sets, batteries, and other devices aimed at improving learning outcomes across schools in the state.