Sanwo-Olu tasks pilgrims on emulating Christ after pilgrimage

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has urged Christian pilgrims from Lagos and Kwara states to emulate the teachings of Christ and live virtuous lives following their spiritual journey to Jerusalem.

The governor commended the pilgrims for representing Nigeria admirably and encouraged them to carry the values of their pilgrimage into their daily lives.

Sanwo-Olu made the call during a ceremony in Jerusalem, Israel, where the second batch of pilgrims were conferred with the title of Jerusalem Pilgrim (JP).

Represented at the event by his Special Adviser on Religious Matters, Bukola Adeleke, the governor emphasized that the JP title comes with the responsibility to uphold Christlike values, act with integrity, and inspire their communities by putting the lessons of their spiritual journey into practice.

Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Ministry of Home Affairs, Adewunmi Ogunsanya, urged the pilgrims to view their JP status as a call to exemplary living, encouraging them to translate spiritual insights gained into acts of kindness, honesty, and service within their families and communities.

The Acting Charge d’Affaires of the Nigerian Embassy in Israel, Ode Ikwe, advised the pilgrims to be ambassadors not only of their states but of Nigeria, highlighting the importance of promoting unity, peace, and goodwill wherever they go.

Speaking at the ceremony, Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Bishop and Professor Stephen Adegbite, led prayers for Nigerian leaders and expressed gratitude to both the Federal and State Governments for supporting pilgrimage activities, emphasizing their role in strengthening participants’ faith and moral values.

Gbolabo Okudero, Board Secretary of the Lagos State Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board, thanked the Lagos State Government, Ophir Tours, and the pilgrims themselves for their cooperation, noting that their collective efforts ensured a smooth and spiritually fulfilling pilgrimage experience.

The pilgrims are scheduled to spend a final night in Jordan before returning to Lagos on February 21, bringing home not only memories of their spiritual journey but also a renewed commitment to living out the lessons learned.