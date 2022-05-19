Sanwo-Olu tasks parents on drug abuse

An advocacy by the wife of Lagos State Governor, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, for parents to help kick out drug abuse among boys and pay special attention to their male children.

There is an increase of drug abuse amongst the male gender, this act need to be curbed by the guardian, parent and society at large.

The First Lady made this call at the inaugural parenting seminar held at the Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja on Wednessday.

She mentioned that, “our boy-child interventions are aimed at making a positive difference. It is gratifying that it is already catching the fancy of the international community, and I must say we are open to partnerships to scale up our programmes to support the boy-child and secure their future.

“Parents have a lot to do to address the plight of the boy-child. The issue of the boy child is a burning one that parents must pay special attention to because if we don’t, the boy child is at risk”.

Parents were advised to desist from exerting pressure on the male child, kick against drug abuse, and focus should be on all issues affecting boys.

There was call for the United Nations to recognise May 16 as a day to commemorate the boy-child and promote their welfare and wellbeing.

“I want to renew the call on the UN to fully recognise May 16 as the International Day of the Boy Child in order to deepen initiatives and interventions targeted at promoting the interest, welfare, and wellbeing of the boy-child globally.

“This seminar was aimed at ensuring that parents have an in-depth understanding of the nitty-gritty of effective approaches to the upbringing of the boy-child in order to address social vices such as rape, drug abuse, cultism, bullying, and others,” she concluded.

