Sanwo-Olu tasks Councillors on quality representation, laws

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has charged the 377 Councillors across the 57 Local Governments and Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) to perform their oversight functions with purpose and represent their people in the house with empathy.

Sanwo-Olu stated that local government is the tier of government where citizens form their strongest impressions of governance, leadership, and democracy.

Sanwo-Olu, who gave this charge while addressing Councillors at the onboarding and retreat programme in Lekki for the lawmakers in the state, stressed that the Councillors should make laws that would have impacts on the people.

He urged them to see their tenure not in terms of years served, but in terms of lives improved, stating that long after motions are passed and meetings concluded, their legacies will be measured by the trust they build, the fairness they uphold, and the communities they strengthen.

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by the Special Adviser on Environment, Olakunle Rotimi-Akodu, iterated that the people of Lagos State are counting on them to help build a local government system that is responsive, inclusive, accountable, and development-driven—one that reflects the T.H.E.M.E.S. Plus Agenda of his administration and the aspirations of the people.

While giving his welcome address, the Honourable Commissioner, Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Rural Development; Bolaji Kayode Robert, thanked the Governor for approving a comprehensive onboarding and retreat programme for Councillors across the State, which is proof of his commitment to strengthening local governance, deepening democratic values, and building a capable, accountable, and people-centred leadership across Lagos State.

While congratulating Councillors on their successful emergence as representatives of their various wards, the commissioner cautioned the lawmakers that their election is not a product of chance, but a clear reflection of the confidence, trust, and expectations of the electorate.

He added that they must honour the trust the people placed in them with visible leadership, effective legislation, and responsive representation that directly improves lives at the grassroots.

Robert urged participants to approach every session with focus, discipline, and an open mind, as seasoned resource persons bring their wealth of experience and practical insights to the fore, in helping them sharpen their legislative capacity, strengthen their leadership skills, and empower them to deliver tangible dividends of democracy to their constituents.

In the same vein, while delivering his goodwill message, the House Committee Chairman on Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Rural Development; Sanni Okanlawon, represented by the Chairman House Committee on Information and Strategy, Steve Ogundipe, warmly felicitated with all newly elected Councillors across the 57 Local Governments and Local Council Development Areas of Lagos State and their participation in the Onboarding Retreat and Programme organised by the Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Rural Development, while also commending the Ministry for the initiative, which reflects the determination of the State Government in promoting effective leadership and strengthening governance at the grassroots level.

He stated that his expectation for the sessions and engagements during the retreat will help councillors broaden their perspectives, sharpen their legislative skills, and reinforce their commitment to transparent and people-oriented governance, which would aid their efforts in formulating sound policies and delivering meaningful development within their respective communities.

Similarly, while giving her vote of thanks, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Rural Development; Kikelomo Bolarinwa, urged participants to apply the knowledge and skills acquired during the programme to engender sustainable development, improved legislation, and inclusive representation in their various councils.

Adding that the true measure of the retreat would only be seen in their commitment to ethical leadership, effective community engagement, and transparent governance at the grassroots.

The Chairman, Ibeju-Lekki LGA, Sesan Olowa, commended the Ministry for organising an onboarding and retreat which he believes will aid in promoting professionalism and cohesion amongst councillors across the State, thereby aiding a strong, informed and united Councillors Forum that would strengthen local governance and contribute meaningfully to the stability and development of Lagos State.

In his remarks, the Chairman, Councillors Forum, Olakunle Williams, thanked the Governor of Lagos State and the Ministry for the onboarding, which proves that the roles of Councillors in grassroots governance are valued.

He also seized the opportunity to urge other participants to make good use of all the information they would be exposed to, adding that their Councils must feel the impact of Councillors at the grassroots.