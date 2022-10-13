Sanwo-Olu swears in Oando ex-staff, other as cabinet members

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has sworn in a former employee of a Nigerian multinational energy company, Oando, Mobolaji Ogunlende, as Special Adviser on Special Duties to the governor, just as Gbenga Oyerinde, who was also made Special Adviser to oversee affairs of Central Business District (CBD), with mandates for both of the new appointees to join other cabinet members in driving Sanwo-Olu’s development agenda.

Sanwo-Olu stated that the two new members were joining his formidable team at a time Lagos state is revving service delivery on his administration developmental agenda across sectors and that both Ogunlende and Oyerinde would make the state proud in their respective offices.

Through a post on his social media handles on Thursday, the governor expressed satisfaction with the brilliant additions to the state’s executive council, and that appointing both individuals of different professional backgrounds as special advisers for CBD and special duties means a lot to the state.

He said: “Earlier today, I swore in Mr. Mobolaji Ogunlende (Special Adviser, Special Duties) and Mr. Gbenga Oyerinde (Special Adviser, Central Business District) as new members of the State Executive Council. He said: “Earlier today, I swore in Mr. Mobolaji Ogunlende (Special Adviser, Special Duties) and Mr. Gbenga Oyerinde (Special Adviser, Central Business District) as new members of the State Executive Council. “The two new members are joining us at a time we are revving up service delivery on our development agenda across sectors. I welcome them as brilliant additions to the council”, Sanwo-Olu added.

More details soon

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

