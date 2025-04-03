Sanwo-Olu swears in Lagos council chairman days after predecessor’s demise

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has sworn in Ladi Oluwaloni as the Chairman of Ayobo Ipaja Local Council Development Area (LCDA), days after the passing of the immediate past chairman, Bolatito Shobowale.

Sanwo-Olu, meanwhile, urged the newly sworn-in chairman to prioritize community development and align with the state government’s vision.

Addressing the gathering on Thursday inside the State House in Ikeja, the governor expressed confidence that the LCDA would witness remarkable progress under his leadership.

After being sworn in, Oluwaloni expressed deep gratitude to the governor for the trust and confidence reposed in him after the demise of Shobowale.

He also extended his appreciation to Deputy Governor Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, the Lagos State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), party leaders in Lagos and Alimosho, and Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, among other notable stakeholders.

“I am profoundly grateful for this opportunity to serve and lead Ayobo Ipaja LCDA. Your Excellency, I assure you that I will uphold the tenets of good governance as outlined in the THEMES+ agenda of your administration,” Oluwaloni stated.

Acknowledging the legacy of his predecessor, he vowed to consolidate on past achievements and ensure the delivery of dividends of democracy to the grassroots, part of which was the handing of an ambulance to the primary health centre and the inauguration of connecting roads in the next few days.

He emphasized his commitment to improving infrastructure, healthcare, education, and economic empowerment in the LCDA.

“With the support of Mr. Governor and our great party, I will bring development closer to our communities. This time yesterday, I handed over to an ambulance to our primary health centre which had been without one since establishment, we are also handing over a couple of roads in the council to residents in the next two weeks, these are some of the things we are going to do. I will not disappoint our leaders, our party, and most importantly, the good people of Ayobo Ipaja LCDA,” he affirmed.

The ceremony was attended by top government officials, party stalwarts, and community leaders who pledged their support for the new administration.

With his swearing-in, Oluwaloni now shoulders the responsibility of driving sustainable development in Ayobo Ipaja LCDA, ensuring that governance remains inclusive and impactful for all residents.