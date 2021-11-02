Sanwo-Olu suspends LASBCA boss over Ikoyi high-rise building collapse

Following the collapse of a high-rise building in Ikoyi that claimed over 14 people lives, the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has suspended the General Manager of the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), Gbolahan Oki, indefinitely.

Sanwo-Olu said that the suspension of the LASBCA boss was to ascertain reasons for the collapse and to ensure anyone indicted for wrongdoing could be punished in accordance with the law.

The governor, who described Oki’s suspension as the first step in the search for truth on the building, assured Lagosians and investors in the real estate industry that the state government would surely find out what went wrong and punish those indicted.

He disclosed the suspension through a statement released by Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, and made available to newsmen on Tuesday.

According to him, the government will surely find out what went wrong and punish those indicted. And as a first step, I have directed that the General Manager of the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), Gbolahan Oki, an architect, be suspended from work immediately. The suspension is indefinite.

