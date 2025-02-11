Sanwo-Olu stops work-from-home policy for Lagos workers

In a move to enhance productivity and restore normalcy to public service, the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has cancelled work-from-home policy for public servants across the state.

The cancellation of the work-from-home initiative, which had been in place since February 2024, is expected to affect various ministries, departments, and agencies, including the office of the Deputy Governor of the State.

Notably, the policy change will be implemented in the offices of the Rt. Honorable Speaker of the House of Assembly, the Chief Judge, Secretary to the State Government, Chief of Staff, Honourable Commissioners/Special Advisers, Chairmen of Local Government Areas/Local Council Development Areas, and Chairmen of Statutory Commissions/Boards, among others.

Other departments that will experience this shift in flexible work arrangement include the Executive Chairman of the Lagos Internal Revenue Service, Heads of Extra-Ministerial Departments, Chief Executive Officers of Parastatal Organizations, Chief Registrar of the High Court of Lagos State, Heads of Tertiary Institutions, Chief Medical Directors/Medical Directors of Hospitals, and Heads of Administration of Local Government Areas/Local Council Development Areas.

According to the Head of Public Service, Bode Agoro, who confirmed this development in a statement on Tuesday, the new policy will commence on March 31st, 2025.

Agoro emphasized that public servants are implored to fully rededicate themselves to the effective discharge of their duties and ensure improved service delivery in their various Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

He stated, “Further to the implementation of the New Minimum Wage in the State Public Service and other commendable measures put in place by this administration to improve the welfare and well-being of Public Servants in Lagos State, it is hereby notified for general information that Mr. Governor, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, has approved the cancellation of the work-from-home initiative in the Lagos State Public Service.”

“To this end, the cancellation of the work-from-home initiative, which had been in place since February 2024, will take effect from March 31st, 2025. Accordingly, Accounting Officers are enjoined to note the contents of this Circular and give it the Service-wide publicity it deserves.”