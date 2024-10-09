Sanwo-Olu stops suspended Alimosho chairman’s replacement

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has stopped the replacement of the suspended Alimosho Local Government Chairman, Jelili Sulaimon, by his Vice Chairman, Akinpelu Johnson, to allow for proper consultation before the implementation of the House of Assembly’s resolution.

Sanwo-Olu stopped the Vice Chairman from taking over the council’s leadership amid tension at the Local Government secretariat after the suspended Chairman was reported to have clashed with Johnson over control of the chairmanship seat with the Vice chairman holding tenaciously to the letter issued by the Lagos State Ministry of Local Government while Jelili claimed that he was yet to receive an official letter from the lawmakers stating his suspension.

As gathered, the governor stopped the vice chairman’s elevation to serve as Acting Chairman through the Ministry of Local Government, directing the Permanent Secretary, Kikelomo Bolarinwa, to write Johnson and mandate him to wait for his directive before taking up the leadership mantle.

The Guild learnt that the move by the governor was made after receiving different calls from some political gladiators and legal practitioners, drawing his attention to implications of the earlier directives to the Vice chairman.

The directive earlier issued by the state government was affirming the Lagos State House of Assembly resolution that suspended the chairman and directed Johnson to assume the leadership role in the council after lawmakers voted unanimously to remove Sulaimon over allegations of misconduct and defiance of the House.

The letter obtained by The Guild on Wednesday, reads: “Please refer to our previous letter Ref. No.: MLG/LGA/C.27/VOL.III/T/21 dated 8th October 2024 conveying the resolution of the House of Assembly in respect of the above subject, I write to refer you to Section 24A (ii) of the Local Government Administration (Amendment) Law which states “that the resolution of the House of Assembly passed in accordance with sub-section (1) shall be communicated to the Governor for implementation.

“Sequel to the above, you are to note that the resolution of the House is subject to Mr. Governor’s approval, therefore you are to await further directive of this Office which will be communicated in due course.”

Earlier the Permanent Secretary had in the appointment letter directed the vice chairman to assume duty immediately as the acting chairman of the local government.

The letter read: “I write to refer to the resolution of the House of Assembly in respect of the above subject which states that Mr. Sulaimon Jelili has been suspended indefinitely from Office as the Chairman, Alimosho Local Government in accordance with Section 24 (1,2,3,4) of the Local Government Administration Law (Amendment) Law, 2016. (Copy attached for ease of reference).

“In view of the above, you are to assume duty immediately as the Acting Chairman, Alimosho Local Government.”

The House in a statement published on its website titled ‘Breaking: Lagos Assembly Suspends Alimosho Council Chairman,’ directed the Vice Chairman, Mr. Akinpelu Johnson, to assume control of the council’s affairs.

Chairman of the House Committee on Local Government Administration and Chieftaincy Affairs, Sanni Okanlawon, who moved the motion for suspension, reportedly said, “It is evident that Jelili Sulaimon has continuously disregarded this House’s authority and failed to comply with directives, showing blatant misconduct. We cannot stand by and allow such chaos to persist.”

Okanlawon also highlighted the unrest that occurred in the Iyana-Ipaja axis in April 2024, which led to the death of a civilian.

“Following our investigation into the unfortunate pandemonium that broke out, it was clear that Sulaimon masterminded the incident. He has since refused to cooperate with this House’s inquiries,” he added.