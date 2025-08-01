Sanwo-Olu stops Lagos LG chairmen from appointing aides

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has ordered all newly sworn-in chairmen for the 20 Local Governments and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) to suspend appointments of political officeholders until 60 days after assuming office.

Sanwo-Olu said that aside from the Chief of Staff, other appointments should be put on hold within this period to allow the council chairmen to understand the challenges confronting each sector within their constituency.

As gathered, the chairmen who had already made political appointments beyond the Chief of Staff have begun reversing these appointments to avoid attracting penalties from the governor.

In an official circular dated July 31, 2025, with reference number MLG/LGA/C.27/S./VOL.XIV/496, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Rural Development, Kikelomo Bolarinwa, conveyed the directive in line with the governor’s instructions during the recent swearing-in ceremony.

The statement read, “I write to refer to the directive of Mr. Governor at the swearing-in ceremony in respect of the appointment of Political Office Holders in the Local Governments and Local Council Development Areas, particularly the Supervisors, Special Advisers, and Senior Special Assistants.

“I am to reiterate that the appointment of the Chief of Staff is the only appointment approved/permissible as you assume office, while other appointments should be stepped down until further directive.”

“You are enjoined to note the above and revert any appointment that has been made except the Chief of Staff,” Bolarinwa added.