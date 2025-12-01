Sanwo-Olu solicits tech firms, others support for sexual violence survivors

The Lagos State First Lady, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, has appealed to tech companies, donors, and private individuals to partner with the government agencies in combating gender based violence across the country.

Sanwo-Olu stated that the fight against Sexual and Gender-based violence required not only government intervention but also the support of the private sector to give survivors adequate protection.

She stated this while commissioning the remodeled Police Gender-Based Violence and Family Support Unit in Ikeja, the state capital, on Monday.

According to him, a joint action against sexual violence will provide justice and support services for survivors in Lagos.

Addressing the gathering at the formal handover of the newly remodeled facility, Sanwo-Olu stated that this prompt intervention further affirms the government’s collective efforts to tackle gender based violence, noting that the transformed Gender-Based Violence and Family Support facility is repositioned to give hope, healing, and a timely response to survivors of domestic and gender-based violence across Lagos State.

Sanwo-Olu emphasized that the commissioning of the center coincidentally falls within the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence, a period specifically set aside to raise awareness, mobilize action, and call for the prevention and elimination of violence against women and girls.

According to her, the theme for the annual global campaign highlights the growing threat of technology-facilitated gender-based violence and calls for action from governments, tech companies, donors, and individuals to combat gender violence in society.

In her words, “Gender-based violence is not just a crime; it is a violation of humanity, a breach of dignity and remains one of the most pervasive human rights violations of our time, affecting nearly one in three women globally”.

While soliciting the support of all stakeholders in tackling this menace across the State, the First Lady reaffirmed the Government’s unwavering commitment through the THEMES+ agenda to addressing GBV, noting that the newly remodelled Centre is a testament to the Government’s intervention.

Earlier in his welcome remarks, Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Moshood Jimoh, applauded the First Lady’s unwavering commitment towards advocating against gender based violence, safeguarding the rights and dignity of women and girls, particularly actualizing the project, stressing that the center will be named after her as a validation of her tireless efforts.

Olohundare Jimoh examined that the remodeled facility is a milestone achievement aimed at strengthening justice and safeguarding vulnerable persons, highlighting that the rapid reports of cases of Gender Based Violence spurred an urgent need to revamp the facility for the benefit of the State.

The Commissioning had the attendance of the Wife of the Deputy Governor, Oluremi Hamzat, Representative of the Chief Judge, Attorney General/Commissioner of Justice, Lawal Pedro, Commissioner for Youths and Social Development, Bolaji Ogunlende, Permanent Secretaries, Chairmen of Local Government, Top Government Functionaries, Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials, Police Officers Wives Association and other Non Governmental Organizations.