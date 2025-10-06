Sanwo-Olu solicits Lagosians support for flood prevention

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has called on residents, private investors, and development partners to actively support flood prevention efforts, as the state continues to face increasing climate-related challenges.

Sanwo-Olu said greater collaboration is essential to safeguarding lives, livelihoods, and infrastructure in flood-prone communities, and to strengthening the city’s overall resilience.

He made the appeal on Monday at the 2025 World Habitat Day celebration, held at the Blue Roof, Lagos Television (LTV) complex in Agidingbi, Ikeja.

Speaking through the Secretary to the State Government, Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin, the governor said the theme of this year’s celebration, “Urban Crisis Response: Flooding in Focus”, highlights the urgency of action in a coastal megacity like Lagos.

He noted that flooding has become a recurring urban challenge that demands proactive long-term planning, sustainable investment, and stronger community engagement.

“Investing in flood-resilient housing, smart drainage systems, renewable energy, and urban-risk insurance will safeguard communities while creating new avenues for growth,” the governor said.

Sanwo-Olu highlighted ongoing efforts under the state’s T.H.E.M.E.S.+ development agenda, with the Lagos State Resilience Office (LASRO) coordinating projects aimed at reducing climate and flood risks.

He urged private investors, development partners, and innovators to collaborate in building a sustainable and resilient Lagos, especially in the areas of climate adaptation and mangrove restoration in coastal areas, citing the partnership with the Dangote Group as a positive example.

The governor added that his administration’s goal is to make Lagos not only livable, but also sustainable for future generations.

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Oluyinka Olumide, said flooding in Lagos is not a theoretical issue but a lived reality.

He stressed that the challenge requires proactive governance, stricter enforcement of planning regulations, and the integration of climate adaptation into urban design.

“Physical planning today goes beyond building permits, it’s about ensuring community resilience, sustainable construction practices, and inclusive development,” the commissioner said.

The Permanent Secretary, Office of Physical Planning, Oluwole Sotire, also reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to partnering with stakeholders across sectors to build a flood-resilient city.

Other speakers at the event included the Special Adviser on e-GIS and Urban Development, Olajide Babatunde; Chairman of the Association of Town Planning Consultants of Nigeria (ATOPCON), Hakeem Badejo; and the Chairman of the Lagos State Chapter of the Nigerian Institute of Town Planners (NITP), Dele Akindele.

The event featured exhibitions, expert-led lectures, and youth debates showcasing innovative solutions in housing, flood management, and environmental sustainability.