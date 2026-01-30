Sanwo-Olu solicits entrepreneurs support to expand Lagos CCTV coverage

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has called on entrepreneurs and business leaders to support the expansion of CCTV surveillance across the state, describing it as a critical step toward strengthening security and protecting lives and property.

He explained that increased private sector support would enable the state to scale up its Safe City initiative through the deployment of more smart CCTV cameras, improved monitoring systems, and upgraded command-and-control facilities.

According to the governor, the enhanced surveillance network would aid crime prevention, improve rapid response by security agencies, and create a safer environment that supports business growth and investor confidence across Lagos.

Sanwo-Olu made the call during a private breakfast meeting with select Managing Directors and Chief Executive Officers of various companies, organised by the Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF) in Ikoyi to raise funds for critical security needs for 2026.

“Some of the security needs include multipurpose security helicopters and drones, Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs), water cannons, tactical training and infrastructural upgrades for the police, digital communication equipment, smart CCTV cameras, vehicles, and an ultra-modern mechanical workshop, among others,” he said.

Speaking at the meeting on Friday, Sanwo-Olu highlighted plans to acquire advanced security equipment, expand surveillance systems, and improve police infrastructure to ensure a safer Lagos in 2026.

He assured stakeholders that all contributions would be transparently managed through the LSSTF, stressing that past interventions had been judiciously deployed to deliver measurable improvements in security operations across the state.

The governor added that accountability and effective use of resources remain central to the administration’s approach, urging entrepreneurs to partner with the government in sustaining a secure environment for continued development and growth in Lagos.

“On a year-on-year basis, the Lagos State Government has never taken a back seat on its responsibility. We still fund well over 50 per cent of whatever happens annually.

“But we want it to be something the private sector can trust, where they can see that their support is always judiciously used. There is accountability, and the funds are transparently deployed at all times.

“We are rebuilding the Command and Control Centre with state-of-the-art equipment. We are installing CCTV cameras. We started with a Safe City model and initially planned to deploy between 5,000 and 10,000 cameras for Lagos alone. We have not gone far on that and want to scale it up.

“We want to ensure that Lagos continues to remain secure. We want to improve the rescue ability, capacity, and capability of our first responders,” he said.

Reacting to recent protests over the demolition of structures in parts of Makoko, the governor emphasized that the government’s actions were carried out in the interest of public safety.

He acknowledged accusations that his administration was destroying Makoko but explained that many makeshift homes along the Third Mainland Bridge had expanded rapidly and dangerously close to the bridge, directly beneath high-tension power lines.

“I cannot sit back and allow a situation where a collapse or accident could result in the loss of hundreds of lives in a single day,” Sanwo-Olu said, stressing that the demolition was necessary to prevent a potential disaster.

“What we have done is to push them back. People will tell stories, but of what benefit would it be for the government to dislocate residents? It can only be for their own safety. We will not sit back and let things happen only for people to blame us afterward,” he added.

Sanwo-Olu stressed that the government is fully aware of its responsibilities and remains committed to fulfilling them. He also criticised certain non-governmental organisations (NGOs) that, in his view, exploit aid funds for personal gain.

“It is a shame,” he said, emphasizing that such actions do not reflect the genuine needs of the community.

He further reassured Lagosians that his administration is not seeking to take anything away from anyone but is focused on improving living conditions and ensuring a safer, better life for residents.