As a measure to assist Lagosians cushion effect of consistent hike cost of living, the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has announced a 25 percent reduction in fares on the Bus Rapid Transit and train services as part of measures to help Lagos residents cope with the harsh economy. Sanwo-Olu who made the announcement in a live media chat in Lagos.

He said: “From this weekend we are going back to to the 25 percent in our bus service . This is to cushion the effect of the hardship in our society. We are also expecting 100 trailers of foodstuffs which we will bag into small packs and distribute to low income earners in Lagos.’

The governor, who announced this on Thursday, also announced free delivery for pregnant women at all the general hospitals in the state while 40 Sunday markets would be established across the state to sell food at cheaper rates.

He said some food vendors had been identified to serve as soup kitchen where between one thousand and one thousand five hundred people could eat one free meal per day until things get better.

Sanwo-Olu called on the private sector to also look into their schedule to stagger the days their workers come to work to reduce the burden on them.

He assured Lagos residents that the situation would not last forever and called on them to be resilient and support the government.

Sanwo-olu said from next week, Lagos civil servants from Level 1-13 has been directed to work for three times in a week, as a forms of relief measure taken by the State Government to cushion the effects of the economic hardship.