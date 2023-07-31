Sanwo-Olu slashes 50% off buses fare, to reduce commuters’ hardships

As part of measures in ensuring effect of subsidy removal and hike in petrol price overnight are being addressed, the Lagos Babajide Sanwo-Olu has announced 50 percent reduction across public buses running under the state government scheme, being away of showing understanding on hardship of commuters in Lagos.

Sanwo-Olu said that the adjustment in price designed to cushion the effect of the economic hardship in the State would take effect from Wednesday across the state, to reduce residents expenses on transportation.

Meanwhile, for the commercial bus operators popularly called danfo, the governor disclosed that a proposal of 25 percent reduction has been presented before the operators for implementation on all their buses in the state.

Sanwo-Olu disclosed this on Monday while briefing newsmen after a state security meeting which lasted for several minutes at the State House in Ikeja.

The governor added that the state government has prepared palliatives that would be distributed across Lagos to assist the least vulnerable households in the state.

He said: “ We have had meeting with all our transport system and the state government will from on Wednesday reduce transport fare to 50 percent in all its controlled buses , LAMATA.

“For the informal sector, the yellow buses, there will be a meeting later today and they are proposing a 25 percent reduction in all their bus fares by tomorrow or Wednesday.

“We have also concluded discussion with our stakeholders on foodstuffs to the least vunerable in the society through the local government, churches and mosques to cushion the effect of the hardship. This will continue until we see the result of this interventions.”

Sanwo-Olu, however, encouraged Lagosians to be law abiding as they go about their affairs in the state, disclosing that in another 30 days, vehicles and security gadget would be provided to law enforcement officers, so as to improve security in the State.

Also, the commissioner of Police, Lagos Command, Idowu Owohunwa, said so far 260 suspect have being recently arrested on issues relating to cultism and traffic robbery.

The police commissioner urged citizens to go about their normal duties, promising that policemen have been mobilised to patrol and nip any possible threat to Lagosians in the bud.

