 Sanwo-Olu, Sirika, others place crime reduction role on parents

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Minister of Aviation, Dr. Hadi Sirika, and the National President of Ansaru-Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria, Rafiu Sanni, have said that the crime rate across the country and other societal ills would reduce drastically through effective parenting.

They identified effective parenting as the missing link that would restore morals and values back to the Nigerian society, reduce less emphasis on policing and ensure the continued protection of lives and property across the country.

According to them, when the children are well trained by the parenting, such children would not engage in activities that could cause unrest within the community nor become cultists and embark on kidnapping and other criminal acts.

They spoke with other Islamic scholars and eminent Nigerians at the 10th Triennial National Conference of Ansaru-Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria, themed: Parenting and psychosocial effects of immorality, insecurity, and economic challenges to nationhood.

Addressing the dozens of participants at the conference held in Ikeja, Sanwo-Olu said that a zero-crime rate society is achievable if the family structure could be restored to perform its role across the country.

Sanwo-Olu noted that the failure of the family system, which is the first agent of socialization, was part of the reasons for the challenges and that it was time for everyone to work towards ensuring that the family returns to its role of nurturing the children.

“If you look at the societal today, one will discover that we have a very big challenge which is how do we inculcate in our children to stay away from drugs and other societal ills”, he added.

He lamented that parents do not have time to stay at home and care for their children as expected from them, leaving the children to make decisions for themselves, saying this has affected their lifestyle.

The governor, who was represented by the Commissioner for Housing, Commissioner for Housing, Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, explained that correcting the challenge of bonding was part of the reasons the government introduced both maternity and paternity leaves for civil servants that have become nursing fathers and mothers.

On his part, Sirika, who delivered the lecture at the event, noted that aside from the leaves, parents must be firm while inculcating the societal morals in their children in order to have a better society that would be devoid of crimes.

The minister, who was represented by the National Missioner of Ansaru-Ud-Deen, AbdulRahaman Ahmad, described poor parenting as the cause of the security challenges facing the county.

According to him, those terrorizing the nation today are all products of poor parenting, and a large per cent of them were teenagers and youths.

On solutions to the challenges, he recommended that parents should adopt all necessary strategies that would make their children become respectable citizens and contribute their quota to the development of Nigeria.

The Ansar-Ud-Deen national president, earlier, stressed that overhauling the family units and parenting style with the appropriate socio-economic perspective will contribute largely to mitigating the effect of insecurity and socio-economic challenges.

