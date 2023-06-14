Sanwo-Olu signals reconciliation moves toward Ambode

Over four years after the relationship between the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and his immediate predecessor, Akinwunmi Ambode, collapsed over his denial of second term by the All Progressives Congress (APC), the governor has begun signaling his intention to reunite with Ambode by identifying with him.

Sanwo-Olu’s first move, after many months of taking over from Ambode unceremoniously, which indicates his intention to end whatever has crippled the relationship between them was to extol the virtues Ambode stood for during the former governor’s 60th birthday celebration in the state.

The governor’s sudden change in public display to Ambode specifically on his 60th birthday cannot be disassociated from Sanwo-Olu decision to end the face-off between them.

Before this new twist, the former governor had withdraw from all public events involving Lagos State, a move that started during Sanwo-Olu’s first term inauguration, which Ambode did not attend.

Ambode’s grievances against APC and Sanwo-Olu was that he was denied second term by the party after picking the governor, who was then the chairman of Lagos Building Investment Company (LBIC).

Meanwhile, Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday showed that they were about reunite with a statement released on his official social media handle, extolling the virtues of the former governor on his birthday and asking other Lagosians to celebrate his immediate predecessor for his contribution to the development of Lagos state.

He described Ambode as a seasoned administrator who contributed his knowledge and expertise to the growth of the public service in Lagos State.

The governor said Ambode had contributed immensely as a former Accountant-General as well as ex-Governor to the growth and development of Lagos State in different capacities, especially in the finance sector.

He said: “On behalf of my adorable wife, Ibijoke, the government and good people of Lagos State, I join family, friends and political associates of my predecessor, former Governor Akinwunmi Ambode to congratulate him on his 60th birthday.

“Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode dedicated his young and adult life to the service of Lagos State, first as a civil servant and later as the 14th Governor of our dear Lagos State.

“As Council Treasurer, Auditor General for Local Government, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance and Accountant-General of Lagos State, he displayed a high level of integrity, dedication and professionalism to service in the public sector.

“He recorded same achievements as Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Finance and as the State’s Accountant General.

“He also made positive and significant impacts in some sectors during his tenure as Lagos State Governor, working for the continuous growth and development of our State.

“I wish former Governor Akinwunmi Ambode a happy birthday and pray that he witnesses many more fruitful years in good health.”

