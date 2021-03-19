Sanwo-Olu sets free one inmate, adjusts three others jail terms

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved the release of one inmate and adjusted the jail terms of three others across different correctional centers in the state.

As stated, the governor’s gesture followed the recommendations of the State Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy which was subject to the governor’s approval.

The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), who confirmed the development said that the release approval and committal order of four inmates covered those in the state correctional facilities.

In a statement he personally signed and made available to The Guild, Onigbanjo said that Sanwo-Olu gave approval for the release of one convicted inmate, a committal of the death sentence of two inmates to life imprisonment, and the committal of the life imprisonment of one inmate to eighteen years imprisonment.

According to him, the signed documents of approval by Sanwo-Olu have been presented to correctional centres in the state for immediate processing.

It would be recalled that Sanwo-Olu had inaugurated the eight-member State Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy, headed by Dr. Abayomi Finnih in December 2019 and had in 2020, approved the release of 265 inmates in correctional centres in Lagos State.