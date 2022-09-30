Sanwo-Olu frees 46 inmates, adjusts six others jail terms

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved the release of 46 inmates and adjusted jail terms of six others that were on death roll to life imprisonment in various correctional facilities across the State.

Sanwo-Olu, as gathered, approved the released and adjustment in jail terms on the recommendations of the Advisory Council on the Prerogative of Mercy brought before his office.

The approval was contained in a statement released by the Ministry of Justice on Friday on its official social media handle.

He was said to have signed the release and commuttal orders on the 28th of September, 2022 in cognizance of the country’s 62nd Independence Day Celebration.

According to the statement, the exercise is in pursuant to the provisions of Section 212 (1) (2) of the 1999 Constitution of The Federal Republic of Nigeria (amended).

“The Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy in reaching its recommendations exercised due diligence in its deliberation of the applications in line with the applicable guidelines. The Council took note of the information provided by the correctional authorities, the nature of offence, period of incarceration, age, health and behavioral conduct of the inmates.

“The approval for the release of the inmates is in line with the commitment of Mr. Governor to decongest correctional facilities in Lagos State as part of the Justice Sector Reforms”.

