Sanwo-Olu screens over 20 directors for Permanent Secretary seat

No fewer than 20 directors of Lagos Ministries, Department, and Agencies (MDAs) were reported to be appearing before the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for screening into the vacant Permanent Secretary positions in the state civil service.

The directors were said to be jostling for vacant and about-to-become vacant Permanent Secretary positions seat in the Lagos public service.

As gathered, the vacant seats which the applicants were vying to fill were said to be 15, and the intention of the governor in the involvement was to ensure that anyone occupying the seat would be someone with a sound understanding of the MDA’s mandate.

It was learnt that the screening started in the early hours on Wednesday after the governor returned from a trip abroad where he engaged potential investors and promised them of a better business environment.

The exercise, sources told our correspondent, was the first time a seating governor would be supervising the screening process with a keen interest in the state.

As gathered, the screening exercise was held at the State House in Ikeja with each of the directors reeling out their areas of competence and how they could be used to solve the challenges confronting the state.

The Guild gathered that the screening was the last stage of the process of the exercises that included a written examination, and would determine those that would become the new sets of permanent secretaries for the state.

