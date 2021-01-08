Sanwo-Olu rewards LASU best graduating students with N5m, employment

As part of efforts to reward dedication and hard work, the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has handed over N5 million cheques each to the best undergraduate students and best Master students of the State University (LASU).

The two students were Oladimeji Shotunde, LASU’s best undergraduate student 2018/2019, and Olusola Olabanjo, best master’s degree for the same year.

Sanwo-Olu, who presented the cheques to the students on Friday, also offered Shotunde automatic employment into the state civil service, even as he assured Lagosians that his administration would continue to reward students that were dedicated to their academics.

He said: “Today, as part of our promise to reward academic excellence in Lagos State, I presented cheques of N5 million each to the best graduating students of the Undergraduate and Masters programmes of the Lagos State University.

“Shotunde Oladimeji Idris, the best graduating student was also offered automatic employment into the state’s civil service as we continue to improve the attractiveness of our civil service for the state’s best brains.

“At the start of this administration, improving education in the state was highlighted as one of my biggest priorities, and we demonstrated commitment by increasing budgetary allocation to the sector as we work on improving the quality of our curriculums and welfare of our students”, the governor added.