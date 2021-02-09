Sanwo-Olu revalidates membership with APC, educates party followers on benefits

Ahead of the 2023 general election, the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has revalidated his membership of All Progressives Congress (APC) and educated party followers that the exercise was designed to further strengthen the party towards becoming Africa’s largest political platform.

Sanwo-Olu added that the revalidation of previous APC followers and registration of new members was to ensure that the party has an effective register that would give boost APC’s status globally.

He performed his APC revalidation exercise on Tuesday at his ward (Ward E3) also known as “Premier Ward” at St Stephen School Compound, Adeniji Adele Lagos Island axis of the state.

Speaking after completing the ongoing APC membership revalidation and new member registration exercise, the governor confirmed that he had completed his membership revalidation with his party as a member of the ruling party and governor of Lagos state under APC platform.

MORE DETAILS SOON