Sanwo-Olu reopens Lagos discount markets, okays 25% rebate

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved reopening of the Sunday market, popularly called Ounjè Eko, with a 25 percent cut on prices of foodstuffs.

As gathered, the market was part of the measures the state government aimed to cushion the economic challenges and reduce families’ daily expenses.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, confirmed the development through his official social media handle on Wednesday.

In a short statement accompanied by a video, Omotoso’s counterpart in the Ministry of Agriculture, Abisola Olusanya, disclosed that the governor has approved that they reopen the mark for Lagosians.

“Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has directed that the Sunday market Ounjè Eko with 25 percent cut in prices should return on Sunday.

“Agric and Food Systems Commissioner Abisola Olusanya tells the media – all is set. Lagosians, are you ready?”his post read.

“BREAKING: Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has directed that the Sunday market Ounjè Eko with 25 percent% cut in prices should return on Sunday. Agric and Food Systems Commissioner Abisola Olusanya tells the media – all is set. Lagosians, are you ready?”

It would be recalled that the markets first opened in March and ended after some weeks, offering Lagos residents a 25 percent discount on staple food items like rice, beans, gari, bread, eggs, tomatoes, and pepper.

The markets were opened at 27 locations in Ikeja; six in Lagos Island; nine in Ikorodu; five in Epe; and 10 in Badagry divisions.