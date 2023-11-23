Report on Interest
JUST IN: Sanwo-Olu removes LASTMA boss, appoints Bakare-Oki as Acting GM

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

By The Guild

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has removed General Manager, the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Bolaji Oreagba, and subsequently approved the appointment of Olalekan Bakare-Oki in Acting capacity.

It was gathered that Oreagba, who left office on Thursday with the aim to resume on Friday, has been redeployed by the governor to another Ministry.

Bakare-Oki’s appointment was disclosed through a statement released on Thursday by the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Transportation, Olawale Musa.

Musa added that the need leadership change was basically for better performance, eradicating incidences of misdemeanors among staff, and to improve efficient and effective traffic management across Lagos metropolis.

The Permanent Secretary, meanwhile, urged him to justify the Governor’s confidence in his appointment by rising up to the occasion while bringing his wealth of experience to take the Agency to greater heights.

According to the statement, the Permanent Secretary also conveyed the appreciation and gratitude of Mr. Governor to the outgoing General Manager, Oreagba, for his commitment, dedication, and meritorious service to the state.

Bakare-Oki joined the Lagos State Public Service on April 25, 2000 and rose through the ranks over the years to the post of Deputy Director, Logistics and Engineering Department of LASTMA, before his new appointment as General Manager.

He holds a Masters Degree in Transportation Planning and Management from University of Lagos and has attended several capacity-building programmes on inter-modal traffic management systems locally and internationally.

