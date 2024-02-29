Sanwo-Olu removes disparity in teachers’ palliative allowance

Following arguments that had continued to trail sharing formula for the funds set aside to assist public school teachers and other workers in Lagos as palliatives to cushion effect of economic downturn, the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has ordered that N35,000 allowance be paid all civil servants on the state’s payroll irrespective of the service rendered across Lagos public offices.

Sanwo-Olu added that unlike the ongoing arguments that N20,000 be paid as allowance to primary school teachers as against others expected to earn N35,000, every staff employed by the state should receive equal pay since the funds doesn’t affect their monthly salary structure.

The Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Jamiu Alli-Balogun, disclosed this yesterday during a stakeholders meeting with the officials of the Ministry and the executives of Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) in Ikeja, the Lagos state capital.

Alli-Balogun informed the teachers’ union leadership leadership that the Governor has directed that the disparity of paying N20,000 to primary school teachers as against N35,000 to other Civil Servants in the State should be removed immediately.

The Leadership of Nigeria Union of Teachers led by Hassan Akintoye appreciated Governor Sanwo-Olu for the gesture and stated that the complaints of teachers will be assuaged by this decision.

Akintoye appreciated the Government of Lagos State for its love for teachers and the development of education.

According to him, the Leadership also reiterated its total support to the State and pledged to continue to assist the administration in fulfilling its vision for quality teaching and learning in Lagos State.

It would be recalled Sanwo-Olu approved a wage award of 35,000 to all civil servants in the State. The wage award is a palliative allowance to provide succor while the national minimum wage is being reviewed.