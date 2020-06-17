Sanwo-Olu rejigs security, employment trust fund boards 

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has approved the reconstitution of the Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF) and the State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) boards.

He said the approval, which takes immediate effect, was part of his administration’s effort to reposition the board for effective service delivery in the management of funds set aside for both security and employment.

Sanwo-Olu noted that his administration was committed to enhancing both boards with adequate manpower and resources for optimal performance and that the new board appointments were necessitated by the vacancies in the two organizations.

The Governor, through a statement released to newsmen on Wednesday, by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, commended the previous members of the two boards for their meritorious and conscientious service to the state.

Furthermore, Sanwo-Olu said the new members who will serve on the board for four years were carefully chosen based on records of excellence in their chosen fields while urging them to help improve on the achievements of their predecessors.

The statement listed the new boards’ compositions to include the LSSTF; Chairman, Mr. Kehinde Durosinmi-Etti, Mr. Segun Agbaje, Executive Secretary, Dr. Abdul Razaq Balogun, Executive Secretary, while members include Mr. Ebenezer Oneyeagwu, Dr. Adesola Kareem Adeduntan, Mr. Emeka Onwuka, Mr.Tayo Akinmade Ayinde, Engr. Bamgbose-Martins, Mr. Agboola Oshodi-Glover (Retd DIG), Mr. Yemi Idowu, Dr. Ayo Oyisan.

Meanwhile, for LSETF: Chairman, Mrs. Bola Adesola, Executive Secretary, Mrs. Abisoye Tejumola while, members are Mr. Sinari Bolade Daranijo, Mrs.Tatiana Mousalli-Nouri, Mr. Segun Ojelade, Ms. Kofo Durosinmi-Etti, Mr. Idris Olorunimbe, and Mr. Ronald Chagoury Jnr.