Sanwo-Olu reiterates commitment towards fulfilling campaign promises

By Idowu Abdullahi,

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has reiterated his administration’s commitment to ensure the completion of all campaign promises made to Lagosians during the electioneering campaigns despite any challenges.

He said the part of the task of governance is to replicate the trust the people have in him by voting him into power and to ensure the dividends of democracy gets to the citizens of the state.

The Governor explained that despite the effect of coronavirus on the global economy, particularly the state’s economy, his administration will stop at nothing in delivering on all his campaign promises to the betterment of the state and her citizens.

Sanwo-Olu, through a statement released to newsmen by the state’s Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, listing the activities lined up to mark his one year in office, noted that he would come up with policies to redirect the state’s economy post-COVID-19 to adequately mitigate the effect of the global pandemic on the state.

“Governor Sanwo-Olu remains focused on fulfilling his campaign promises to Lagosians and is determined to accomplish set targets, despite the temporary setback occasioned by the economic challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Specifically, the COVID-19 pandemic has proven to be an interesting alteration to our ways of life, and also provided Lagosians with the opportunity to confirm the enormous capacity of the Babaijde Sanwo-Olu Administration to lead a people-centered government,” the statement read in part.

Omotosho, while breaking down the activities lined up to commemorate the anniversary noted that a number of programs have been slated, starting with an address by the Governor as he attains one year in Office on May 29, 2020.

According to him, Sanwo-Olu will embark on virtual and on-site commissioning of Housing, Education, Transportation and Road projects in fulfillment of his promises to renew infrastructure in critical sectors of the economy during the week-long ceremonies.

“He will visit Ikorodu to commission the 360 units Lagos Homes Igbogbo Baiyeku IIB Estate. In Lekki, the Courtland Villas in Femi Okunnu Estate will also be launched to mark the first year anniversary of this administration.

“In the Education sector, Governor Sanwo-Olu will conduct virtual commissioning of completed classroom blocks in Maya Secondary School, Ikorodu; Eva Adelaja Junior School, Bariga; and Saviour Primary School, Ifako-Ijaiye, among others.

“The virtual commissioning of completed works such as the Concrete Jetty in Baiyeku, Ikorodu; the Aradagun – Ajido – Epeme Road in Badagry; and the Maryland Signalisation Project also form part of Mr. Governor’s itinerary to commemorate one year in office,” the statement read.

He also revealed that prior to May 29, Governor Sanwo-Olu will deliver a Children’s Day address on May 27, which coincides with the 53rd anniversary of Lagos State, adding that the anniversary commemorative events will be low-key to reflect the realities and challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He added to as part of Sanwo-Olu’s drive to render an account of his service to Lagosians since he was voted into office a year ago, the anniversary programmes will begin at the J.J.T Park in Alausa, with Press Briefings by members of the Executive Council.

“The Honourable Commissioners and Special Advisers will present their scorecards in tandem with the six pillars of the T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda. At the sessions, EXCO members will address journalists accredited to cover the daily briefings scheduled to run from Wednesday, May 27 to June 3, 2020, with two sessions daily, starting from 10 a.m and 1 p.m respectively.

“The briefings will kick-off with the Honourable Commissioners for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde; Health, Professor Akin Abayomi; Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tunji Bello; and Education, Mrs. Folashade Adefisayo presenting their scorecards to members of the public. Other EXCO members will also take turns to address the Press on a daily basis throughout the period scheduled for the Ministerial Press Briefings.

“Three special publications highlighting the achievements of the Sanwo-Olu administration as well as testimonies of beneficiaries of various initiatives of the government are slated for presentation to the public by Mr. Governor and his Deputy, Dr. Obafemi Kadri Hamzat, on May 29,” the statement concluded.