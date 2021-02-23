Sanwo-Olu reconstitutes sports commission board members

As part of his administration’s commitment aimed at achieving excellence in all sector, the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has reconstituted the Lagos State Sports Commission board members.

He explained that the need for the sports commission to deliver on its mandate of grassroots sports development from primary to secondary schools necessitated the newly constituted board members.

Sanwo-Olu said while Sola Aiyepeku would serve as the board Chairman, Shakirudeen Gafaar would serve as the Director-General, Olaposi Agunbiade would be representing Lagos Sports Trust Fund, and Dr. Abiodun Abatan would represent Ikorodu Division on the board.

Others on the list are Olanrewaju Saidi- representing Badagry Division, Bose Kaffo- representing Ikeja Division, Adeshina Ogundimu – representing Lagos Division, Musiliu Olowu- representing Epe Division, and Lawal Abiola.

Also included are Damilare Orimoloye – representing the Youth, Olu-Young Florence – representing the Ministry of Education, Dolapo Agbede – representing People living with disabilities, and Bolaji Pearse – Legal Officer, Lagos State Sports Commission and also serve as Board Secretary.

“The reconstitution of the board is to give the Sports Commission a new face to meet up with the mandate of making Lagos State Sports hub not only in Nigeria but Africa in general,” Sanwo-Olu said.