Sanwo-Olu reappoints LIRS Chairman for five years tenure

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, has approved the reappointment of Hamzat Ayodele Subair, who was first appointed on September 1, 2016 for a second and final tenure of five years as Executive Chairman of the Lagos State Internal Revenue Service.

The Governor also approved the appointment of new Chairmen and members for the Lagos State Christian and Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Boards, following the expiration of the tenure of old members.

Clarifying that the appointments of the Executive Chairman, LIRS and the Chairman, SCRPS had commenced in December 2021, the Head of Service noted that the appointments of the Chairmen and members of the Lagos Christian and Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Boards took effect from January 1, 2022.

The newly appointed members of the Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board include: Rt. Rev Babatunde C. Akinpelu-Johnson (Chairman); Yemisi Adeyemi; R. A. Oguntuase; Ademola Adeosun; Abiodun Naz-Musa.

However, one of the appointees Adeyinka Odugbade would be serving a second term, having served with the immediate past Board.

As disclosed through a statement released on Sunday by the Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, the Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board has new appointees which include: Shakir Ayinde Gafar (Chairman); Fausat Dabiri; Yusuf Ara; Abdul Kadir Paramole; Lola Shonibare and Mojeed Sanni.

The statement read: “All the new Board members are expected to serve for a renewable period of three years as provided in the extant laws with the exception of Mrs. Adeyinka Odugbade, who had served a previous tenure of three years under the immediate past Board”.

“The Governor approved the extension of the tenure of the Special Committee on Rehabilitation of Public Schools (SCRPS), a special purpose vehicle resuscitated by the present administration to achieve rapid and focused rehabilitation of Public Primary and Secondary Schools across Lagos as well as the provision of new school furniture and laboratory equipment.

“Accordingly, the Committee Chairman, Mr. Hakeem Smith, a foremost Quantity Surveyor and former Chairman, Association of Consulting Surveyors of Nigeria, has been reappointed along with other Committee members” he said.

Other members of the Committee are: Babatunde Ishola Raj-Label; Yetunde Holloway; Adebanjo Olusegun Adedaramola; and Gbemisola Khadijah Legunsen (Board Secretary).

“All the appointments were in accordance with the relevant State laws and expected to add impetus to the implementation of Government policies within the respective jurisdictions”, he said.

The Head of Service further expressed confidence in the ability of the appointees to discharge their duties creditably, congratulated them on their appointments and urged them to justify the confidence reposed by Governor Sanwo-Olu.

