Sanwo-Olu rallies support for deceased military men families

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has urged Nigerians not to only remember the nation’s fallen heroes but also to give adequate support to the families they left behind.

Sanwo-Olu said that supporting families of the fallen heroes in whatever form was a way of appreciating and reciprocating the sacrifices made by the fallen heroes for the nation’s continuous existence.

The Governor made the appeal on Friday after a dedicated Jumaat in commemoration of the Year 2023 Armed Forces Remembrance Day held at the Lagos State Secretariat Community Central Mosque, Alausa, Ikeja, the state capital.

Sanwo-Olu implored everyone to make donations towards the welfare of the families of the fallen soldiers, adding that “their families are going through a lot and the best Nigerians can do is to support them in whatever form they can.”

Represented by his Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, he charged everyone to make sacrifices for the country as done by the serving and dead security personnel, stressing that if everyone can do their best in their different corners, the country will be better.

Asking Nigerians what is their dedication to the country, the Governor noted that Nigerians must come together to build the nation as the country must be great for the future of the coming generations in particular and the sake of the black race in general.

While noting that it is our moral fiber that will determine the success of the Nation, the governor charged all Nigerians to ensure that they do the right things always as Nigeria must succeed as a nation.

Earlier in his Sermon, the Imam of the Lagos State Secretariat Community Central Mosque, Dr. Abdul-Mojeeb Isa, stated that it is very important to remember the dead, particularly the heroes, those that have strived and fought for a better Nigeria.

The Imam, therefore, urged the government not to forget the labour of our falling heroes stressing that the price they had paid for the unity and peace of the country must not go in vain.

He also commended the officers and men of the security agencies for their efforts in battling insecurity in the country, urging the government to equip them with modern training and equipment as well as ensure good welfare packages for the serving and families of the deceased officers.

Prayers were later offered for the state governor, the deputy governor, all arms of government, and families of the fallen heroes as well as serving officers.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

