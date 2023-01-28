Sanwo-Olu pulls out of governorship debate after Surulere Attacks

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has pulled out from gubernatorial debates, following clashes between the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members that accompanied the party’s governorship candidate, Abdul-Azeez Adediran popularly called Jandor, and residents of Surulere Local Government.

Sanwo-Olu would only be attending gubernatorial debates leading to the upcoming election if the PDP candidate is not invited to participate in the presentation before the electorate.

MORE DETAILS SOON

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

