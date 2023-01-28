Report on Interest
PoliticsTop Story

Sanwo-Olu pulls out of governorship debate after Surulere Attacks

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

By The Guild

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has pulled out from gubernatorial debates, following clashes between the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members that accompanied the party’s governorship candidate, Abdul-Azeez Adediran popularly called Jandor, and residents of Surulere Local Government.

Sanwo-Olu would only be attending gubernatorial debates leading to the upcoming election if the PDP candidate is not invited to participate in the presentation before the electorate.

MORE DETAILS SOON

