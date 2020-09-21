Sanwo-Olu promises to fast track inherited projects completion

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has assured residents of the state that his administration was committed to fulfilling all electioneering campaign promises, including completion of inherited projects from last administration despite disruption occasioned by coronavirus pandemic and other challenges.

As stated, plans and right policies were being put in place to mitigate the pandemic’s effect and ensure the electorates who trusted his hands enjoyed dividends of democracy as a result of good governance and visible developmental projects.

He explained that having known that Lagosians would not accept excuses for failure, his administration would stop at nothing in working for the state’s betterment despite reduction in state’s budget and revenue-generating power.

Speaking during the opening ceremony of the first Lagos State two-day Ministerial Performance Review retreat being held at the Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, Alausa on Monday, Sanwo-Olu said that the government was determined to step up the tempo of governance through innovative and inclusive policies.

“I want to assure you that despite disruption occasioned by COVID-19 and other challenges that we did not envisage, we are still committed as a government to fulfilling the promises we made to people knowing fully that no excuse will be tenable to our citizens.

“We must be determined to step forward, heighten the tempo of governance and continue to create opportunities through innovative policies that are not only inclusive but provide sustainable solutions for this present administration and lay foundation for future administrations coming behind us,” Sanwo-Olu was quoted to have said in a statement by his spokesperson, Gboyega Akosile.

The Governor also implored members of the state executive council and other public office holders to remain committed to the administration’s effort in meeting yearnings and aspirations of Lagosians.

“Let me emphasise that our yardstick for performance assessment will not be based majorly on the amount of money expended or Budget but the outcome of our various interventions that we have had; what measures the impact that touched the lives of citizens that we swore to serve.

“One of the promises we made at the inception of our administration and in line with the principle of continuity was to ensure the completion of projects that were inherited from the last administration. A significant part of our efforts and resources was devoted toward fulfilling this promise and taking government to another level,” he said.

In his address, the Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, said that it was incumbent on members of the state executive council and other public office holders to key into the administration’s agenda for easy implementation of projects and policies.

“We should understand that our focus should be Lagosians because ultimately, they will define what we do and they will grade us. So, we are like in an examination now and examiners don’t have deep knowledge into the operations of how we actually do things but they only measure it by perception and of course by what they see.

“And as such, our job is to make sure that we set that perception right and then we give quality things in dimension; that at the end of the day our integrity will be intact and then they can say the party has done very well and this government has done very well,” he said.