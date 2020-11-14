Sanwo-Olu promises to complete Lagos-Badagry Expressway, other projects

In a bid to ensure impactful infrastructural across Lagos State, the state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has promised Lagosians that his administration would deploy necessary arsenal to complete the ongoing construction of Lagos-Badagry Expressway and other developmental projects.

He said his government was committed to the construction of the Lagos-Badagry Expressway, saying that the delay of work on the road was based on the government’s plan to build a first-class infrastructure that people would be proud of when completed.

Speaking yesterday at the unveiling of Hyundai Kona, Nigeria’s first locally assembled electric car in Nigeria at Ojo, Sanwo-Olu said that the Lagos-Badagry Expressway when completed will last for about 30 to 40 years.

While commending Stallion Group for believing in the Lagos and Nigeria dream, the governor hailed the company for revamping the moribund VON asset located along Lagos-Badagry Expressway.

“This is one of the major industrial hubs of this nation. This is one of the major employers of labour in this country. I commend Stallion Group for revamping the asset that was going moribund.

“I want to assure you that the Lagos-Badagry Expressway would be completed. The road was just a two-lane way, but the government has turned it into 10 lanes, five on both sides.

“We are doing a complete rebuild of the road, with bridges and interchanges. We are building a road that will last for 30 to 40years for you. And because we know that this is an international gateway, it does not deserve anything less. We are building a first-class road infrastructure that all of you would be proud of,” he said.

Speaking on the Hyundai Kona car, assembled by Stallion Group Automobile at Ojo in Lagos, Nigeria, Governor Sanwo-Olu said with the unveiling of the car, Nigerians can now drive electric cars, noting that Lagos remains the hub for the nation’s economy and a pacesetter in industrialisation.

“We are not just launching Hyundai Kona, Nigeria’s first electric car assembled in Lagos, we are indeed empowering and creating youth employment. We are also creating opportunity for teeming youths of this nation.

“The future that we see is the future of technology and this is the technology that we are talking about. This is 21st Century technology that has been brought into our country. With hardcore manufacturing companies like Stallion Group Automobile, we can begin to see the need to disemphasise mono product, which is oil.

“With the innovation of Hyundai Kona, we do not need to put the pressure on what the pump price of oil is again, what the pump price of petroleum is. All the issues and fights that we are having about prices of petroleum going up and the rest of it will be a thing of the past. This is a way to go and it is the future that we are seeing now,” he added.

Sanwo-Olu while stressing his administration’s commitment to growth of businesses in the state, said his government would partner with Stallion Group Automobile as well as private industries in the state to create an enabling environment for creation of job opportunities for the youths.

He also assured that his administration would be partnering through Ibile Oil and Gas and other private organisations to create different charging points in Lagos, so that people will have opportunity of where they will charge the electric cars.