Sanwo-Olu promises Special investigations team on Mohbad’s death adequate support

In a bid to ensure a thorough investigations on circumstances surrounding death of Ilerioluwa Aloba popularly called Mohbad, the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has met with the Commissioner of Police, CP Idowu Owohunwa, pledging his total support to all measures required to unravel reason for the singer’s untimely death.

Sanwo-Olu promises the late singer’s family and fans of the State Government total commitment to ensure that the case is expeditiously investigated and justice delivered promptly.

He gave the promise while consulting with the State Commissioner of Police earlier on how best to ensure that the case get the best attention needed to fast-track investigations.

During discussion with the Lagos Police boss, the governor was informed that a Special Investigations Team has been inaugurated to ensure that all issues surrounding Mohbad’s death were unearth and made public.

After being informed Sanwo-Olu assured the CP that the state government would be providing necessary supports required to guarantee a diligent investigative exercise on the deceased artiste.

This was confirmed on Saturday in a statement released by the Spokesman, Lagos Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, and made available to newsmen.

Owohunwa, according to the statement, directed the commencement of full-scale criminal investigation into the case after he constituted a Special Investigation Team within the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) to coordinate the investigation.

“The team, which comprises seasoned homicide detectives, has been tasked to aggregate all allegations, suspicions and insinuations from various sources on the death of the singer and undertake a professional, diligent and timely investigation with a view to establishing facts, clearing all doubts and ensuring that justice is manifestly served through a meticulous process that will deploy all requisite protocols (which may include exhumation), as well as technical and scientific tools that are vital to the detailed investigation of homicide allegations of this nature.

“Meanwhile, an appeal is hereby made to the deceased’s family, friends, business associates or anyone with useful information that could aid the investigation to kindly share same with the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department on 08036885727 and to optimally support the Police in the drive for a conclusive investigation of the case.

“The Lagos State Police Command assures that progress of the investigation will, as much as legally and professionally permissible, be shared with the general public accordingly”.

