Sanwo-Olu promises Sec. school teachers, others car packages

Towards rewarding excellence service delivery in the education sector, the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has promised post-primary school teachers as well as others in the state teaching service car packages to aid their movements and convenience.

He said that the packages would be spread across the six Education Districts in the state and that the said reward was to motivate and appreciate teachers for their unique and tireless efforts in moulding future leaders and contribution towards making the world a better place.

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, revealed that 20 cars would be given to deserving teachers across the education district as the state’s debut reward for the car packages and that it would be increased to cater for all deserving tutors.

Sanwo-Olu who disclosed this recently during virtual training of teachers tagged Eko Educators Webinar Performance Series 3.3, reiterated his administration’s commitment to reward excellence service delivery in the state’s teacher service as well as the education sector.

While describing teachers as key change agents who will be remembered for shaping the future generations of leaders, enjoined them to embrace technology in improving quality of teaching across the state.

“This is the era of technology and it is working well for us. Technology has become a very strong tool that we cannot do away within our everyday lives. With technology, we can think locally and act globally,” he said.

On her part, the state’s Commissioner for Education, Folasade Adefisayo, said that the quality of teaching and learning exhibited by quality teachers remains critical to the success of any school system has a multiplier effect on students and at such teachers must adapt to the changing nature of teaching in this era of technology.

She noted that as the pandemic was winding up, teachers are expected to put in their best in moulding children who might have gone through different degrees of trauma during the pandemic.

Also, the Chairman, Teaching Service Commission, Elizabeth Ariyo, explained that the webinar series was among the commission’s conscious efforts towards improving teaching styles, optimize the teaching profession, turn around the students’ lives and impact on future generations.

“The platform portends to address teachers’ wellness and wellbeing, update them with trending facts to update their teaching skill, and has had notable distinguished personalities of interest in the public service and society at large to discuss issues,” she said.