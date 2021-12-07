Sanwo-Olu promises Oronomi’s family proper investigation, justice

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has assured family of deceased Sylvester Oromoni, a former Junior Secondary School II student of Dowen College, Lekki, of ensuring that security operatives conducts proper investigation into the circumstances that led to the unfortunate incident.

Aside from proper and thorough investigation to unmask principal actors in the event that led to the tragic demise, the governor noted that after concrete evidence have been gathered, those found culpable would be made to answer for their action.

While commiserating with the bereaved family on Tuesday, Sanwo-Olu noted that his administration would leave no stone unturned in ensuring justice is not only served but seen been served to serve as deterrents to others and also prevent future occurrence.

Through a post on his social media page, the governor described the death of Oromoni Jnr as disturbing and heartbreaking, adding that such preventable happening cuts deeper in parents and well wishers’ heart.

He said that while he had ordered a comprehensive investigation into the matter, the state government would not relent in getting to the root of the incident and unravel the truth to ensure the family and other parents achieve proper closure.

“I commiserate deeply with the family of late Sylvester (Jnr) Oromoni, the 12-year old pupil of Dowen College, Lagos. As a parent, I share the grief Sylvester’s demise has brought upon his parents and the entire household. The incident is not only sad but disturbing and heartbreaking.

“Consequently, I have ordered a comprehensive investigation into the matter. But while that is going on, I would like to give Sylvester’s parents and entire citizenry of Lagos, the assurance of my full support at this trying time. I share their pains and sense of loss. Indeed, words are inadequate to describe my feelings, but I pray that God Almighty will soothe their pains, and grant Sylvester Jnr eternal rest,” the post read.

The Guild had earlier reported that five students allegedly mentioned by a deceased 12-year-old student were arrested and detained by the Nigerian Police, Lagos Command for questioning on their involvement in the circumstances surrounding Sylvester’s death.

Three of the five students were said to have been picked by the law enforcement agency to listen to their own side of the story and they were said to be cooperating with the police to unravel those that inflicted injuries on the deceased teenager that later led to his death in Lagos.

Hours after, the two others linked to the 12-year-old’s death were said to have been brought under the police custody for investigations to ascertain if they were responsible for the injuries sustained by the deceased while in the school hostel.

