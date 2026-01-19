Sanwo-Olu promises Makoko residents palliatives, stipends to relocate

The Lagos State Government has assured residents of Makoko affected by recent demolition exercises that they will receive palliatives and relocation stipends, as the state intensifies efforts to safeguard lives and property around electric facilities along its waterways.

According to the government, the demolition exercise carried out within te community was driven strictly by public safety concerns and not any ulterior motive as claimed by the affected residents.

The State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, gave the assurance on Monday while speaking at the signing of the 2026 Appropriation Bill at the Lagos House, Ikeja,

Addressing concerns over the demolition of structures in the Makoko area, Sanwo-Olu maintained that evacuation notices had been served more than two years ago to residents living within 150 to 250 metres of high-tension power lines, in line with safety regulations.

According to him, the exercise was necessary to avert looming danger, especially around critical infrastructure such as the Third Mainland Bridge.

“A lot of people built shanties under high-tension wires, and regulations clearly state that such areas must be cleared,” he said. “We are not demolishing the whole of Makoko. We are only clearing illegal structures behind the high-tension lines and close to the bridge. This is about safety, not politics or punishment.”

The governor also alleged that some local and international non-governmental organisations were exploiting the situation for financial gain, claiming they had received grants and resources for the area without delivering on their promises.

“We have evidence. Some of them are shouting louder than the bereaved to cover up their own failures. This exercise was supposed to be carried out in December 2024, but we extended it throughout 2025. We cannot allow lawlessness or wait for calamity to strike.”

Sanwo-Olu, however, emphasised that the government would balance enforcement with compassion, directing local governments and relevant ministries to provide relief for affected residents.

“I have instructed that palliatives and relocation stipends be given to some of the affected people,” he said. “It is to show that even when rules are violated, the government can still be compassionate. Our ultimate goal is to ensure that everyone lives in a safe and secure environment.”

The governor reaffirmed that his administration would continue to prioritise public safety while engaging residents to build a cleaner, safer and more orderly Lagos.

The governor, who reiterated his administration’s commitment to preventing avoidable disasters, expressed deep disappointment over the scooping of fuel by residents at the Apapa bridge following an accident earlier in the day, describing the act as a “suicide mission.”

He commended the swift intervention of Lagos State first responders and the police, whose prompt action prevented what could have escalated into a major catastrophe.

Sanwo-Olu warned residents against acts of indiscipline capable of endangering lives, noting that the state would enforce stiffer penalties against environmental offenders in 2026, particularly those involved in indiscriminate dumping of refuse.

“We will improve the capacity of LAWMA and the PSP operators in this year’s budget. We will increase their fleet of compactor trucks and provide the equipment required to keep the city clean and safe. We have also instructed LAWMA not only to apprehend offenders but to ensure they are charged for environmental violations.”