Sanwo-Olu promises Lagosians portable, accessible water supply, others

As a way to reiterate its commitment towards protecting its water resources, the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has assured Lagosians of accessible and available portable water supply.

Sanwo-Olu said that the goal of his administration is to unlock a new wave of investments in Nigeria’s water supply, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) sector and to provide safely managed sanitation services for all Lagosians.

The Governor disclosed that his administration is currently at the final stage of completing the Adiyan II Water Project, which would be the second-largest water infrastructure in the state.

Speaking during the third edition of the Lagos International Water Conference, on Thursday, in Lagos, Sanwo-Olu said that the Lagos State Government has acknowledged that financing the water sector has been a challenge and is therefore shopping for private sector investments to improve it.

According to him, most of the financing for water and sanitation comes from public budget and donor financing, hence the Call-for-Action to the private sector to explore the huge opportunities that abound in the water supply and sanitation services sub-sector in Lagos, to deliver value while also enjoying commercial gains.

The governor said that this is the right time to unlock a new wave of investments in the WASH sector against the background of global disruptions in the water sector occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic and intensifying impact of climate change.

“Water is critical, not just for the sustenance of human life, but also for sustainable development. It is essential for all kinds of economic activities, such as agriculture, energy production, mining, manufacturing, and so on.

“We need to make clean and safe water available for our teeming population, and to ensure that even as that population grows there are strategies in place to ensure conservation in the long term.

Our goal is primarily to deliver potable water and provide safely managed sanitation services for all Lagosians. We have the political will and a groundswell of support from critical stakeholders, and we welcome you to open up lines of engagement and conversation with us.” he said.

He further noted that according to a World Bank study (2015), bridging the financing gap in Nigeria’s WASH sector would require an estimated USD1.3 billion per year over the next decade, with State-owned water utilities requiring about US$600 million in annual investment.

