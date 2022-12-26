Sanwo-Olu promises Lagos female lawyer’s relatives justice

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has condemned alleged killing of a female lawyer, Bolanle Raheem, by a police officer under the Ajah bridge in the state.

Sanwo-Olu pledged the State Government’s full support and cooperation with the police authorities in their investigation to unravel the remote and immediate cause of the shooting, that led to the untimely death of the innocent citizen, with a view to ensuring that justice is served.

The governor expressed shock at the actions of the policeman attached to Ajiwe police station while the victim and her family were on their way out for Christmas Day celebration.

While condemning the shooting and killing of the legal practitioner, he described the law enforcement officer actions as mindless considering that they were primarily expected to protect the same citizen.

Sanwo-Olu sympathized with the family, friends and associates of the late lawyer and disclosed the government decision through a statement released by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, on Monday.

According to the statement, “I have studied preliminary reports on the matter and have instructed the appropriate Government officers to immediately get on it. We must ensure a speedy justice for the late Bolanle. Our Government cannot sit back and watch our citizens killed by the same law enforcers that should ordinarily protect them.

“I’m aware that the Lagos State police command have arrested, disarmed and detained the police officers involved in the shooting incident. I can assure you that the accused persons will have their day in Court and nothing will be spared under the Laws of Lagos State until justice is served adequately. We will ensure that it is done speedily because justice delayed is justice denied.”

Sanwo-Olu, however, appealed to residents to remain calm and not take the law into their hands on the matter, assuring Lagosians that the Government will live up to her responsibilities and get justice for the late Bolanle Raheem.

The Governor prayed for the repose of the late Bolanle Raheem’s soul, asking God to grant her immediate family and friends the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

