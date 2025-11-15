Sanwo-Olu promises Lagos community police officers better welfare

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has assured officers of the Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Corps (LNSC) of adequate welfare to aid the operations across the state.

Sanwo-Olu stated that the government value security of lives and property which formed reasons for the continued expansion of the outfit in Lagos.

The governor gave the assurance yesterday at the commissioning of a new LNSC office in the Lagos Island East Local Council Development Area (LCDA).

The newly commissioned facility, donated by the Chairman of Lagos Island East LCDA, Muftau Folawiyo, and comprises three offices, a waiting area, and a holding bay.

Earlier, the LNSC’s General Manager Dr. Ifalade Oyekan, noted that the facility was built and designed to enhance efficiency and operational capacity of the Corps within the council area.

He charged the officers of the command to make judicious use of the new facilities in the discharge of their duties, emphasizing that public infrastructure should always be utilized responsibly and for the benefit of taxpayers.

Meanwhile, he commended Folawiyo for his foresight and unwavering commitment to promoting peace and security in the community.